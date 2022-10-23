Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.7 %

SN stock opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,035.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,143.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 2,010.00.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Nephew

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,200.00%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.