AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:AB opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $116,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.