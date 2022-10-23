TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TODGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

TOD’S Price Performance

TOD’S stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

