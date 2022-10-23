Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) PT at $57.28

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 1.9 %

JinkoSolar stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.74.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.