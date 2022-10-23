Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 4.6 %

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

