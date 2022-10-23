NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,582.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,046.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,237.45.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 484.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in NVR by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 164.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

