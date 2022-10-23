NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,582.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
NVR Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,046.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,237.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in NVR by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 164.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
