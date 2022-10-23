Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target at $202.50

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.50.

WILYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Demant A/S stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

