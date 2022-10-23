Analysts Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target at $51.67

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Domo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Domo has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

