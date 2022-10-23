Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $6.80

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

NGM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

