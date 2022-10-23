FY2022 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Lowered by Cormark

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Minto Apartment ( TSE:MI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$2.59. The business had revenue of C$35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.20 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

