FY2022 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Lowered by Cormark

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
Featured Articles
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.