State Street Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

STT stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

