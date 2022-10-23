FY2022 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Community Banks Trading Up 3.2 %

UCBI stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.