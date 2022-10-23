Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

USB opened at $40.51 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

