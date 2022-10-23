Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 2.1 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $10.31 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of -0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after buying an additional 7,474,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after buying an additional 2,925,279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 2,899,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 2,078,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,117,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.