Valero Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.09 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the oil and gas company will earn $8.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $29.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $127.74 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.