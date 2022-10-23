Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

