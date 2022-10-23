Xylem Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

XYL opened at $93.86 on Friday. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Xylem by 51.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

