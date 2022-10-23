Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

