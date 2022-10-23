Akouos, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akouos in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akouos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akouos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18.

Akouos Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKUS. HC Wainwright lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $13.23 on Friday. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $488.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akouos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKUS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,381,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 743,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akouos by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 478,209 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akouos by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 387,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 288,884 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Akouos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.