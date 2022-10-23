Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.91). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $198.88 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average is $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

