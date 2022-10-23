Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,540,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

