Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avantor, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Avantor Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

AVTR stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Avantor has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Avantor by 13.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $18,618,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $5,521,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.