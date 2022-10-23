Brokers Set Expectations for Crescent Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. The firm had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CRGY opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crescent Energy news, Director Karen Jo Simon bought 35,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.