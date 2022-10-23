Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Decreased by William Blair

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $28.10 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $37.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

