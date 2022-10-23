Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costamare in a report released on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.90 million. Costamare had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Costamare Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Costamare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 48.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

