The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

