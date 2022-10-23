Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHK. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.