Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,479 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,575,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.