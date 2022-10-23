Logitech International (LOGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Logitech International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Logitech International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

