Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Hexcel has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.00-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.00-1.24 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HXL opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.