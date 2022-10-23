First National Financial (FN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:FN opened at C$35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$46.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.62.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.02 per share, with a total value of C$50,038.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,746,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$294,556,624.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.