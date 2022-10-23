Avangrid (AGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Avangrid has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.38 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

