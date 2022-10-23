Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY22 guidance at $9.00-9.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $9.00-$9.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $195.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.