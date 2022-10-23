NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBTB stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $43.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

