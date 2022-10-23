Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BYD opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 72.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

