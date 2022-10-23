American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 87,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

