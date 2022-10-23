Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Raytheon Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $4.60-4.80 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

