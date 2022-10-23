Shutterstock (SSTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Shutterstock has set its FY22 guidance at $3.65-3.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.