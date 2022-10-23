Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $305.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after buying an additional 204,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,812,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.