Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $305.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after buying an additional 204,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,812,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

