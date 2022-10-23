Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chubb Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CB opened at $197.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chubb

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 5.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

