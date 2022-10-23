SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $302.46, but opened at $246.20. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $248.42, with a volume of 28,902 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

