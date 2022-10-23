Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brookdale Senior Living traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 50,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,993,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 182,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $829.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

