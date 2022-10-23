Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $131.33, but opened at $124.76. Whirlpool shares last traded at $131.68, with a volume of 27,782 shares traded.

The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

