Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 162,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,183,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 7.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

