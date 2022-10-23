Scotiabank Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$23.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$378.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$17.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$511.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

