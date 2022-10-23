Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$114.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.78.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$98.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,957,617.34. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,229 shares in the company, valued at C$20,957,617.34. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,525. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,792.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.