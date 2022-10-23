Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

