TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.53.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE TRP opened at C$58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$59.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$54.60 and a 52-week high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. Insiders have acquired 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

