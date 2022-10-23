Scotiabank Trims TransAlta (TSE:TA) Target Price to C$15.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TA. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.69.

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.53 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -15.07%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

