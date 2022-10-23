Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$4.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 98,277 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$279,814.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,844.86.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile



Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

